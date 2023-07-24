Live
- Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani …’ locks lengthy run-time
- High possibility of ruckus during monsoon session of Bengal Assembly
- Raghav Chadha demands PM's statement on Manipur issue in Parliament
- Cong infighting in K'taka: Siddaramaiah supporters seek action against Hariprasad
- After being sacked as minister, Gudha to reveal secrets of 'Lal Diary'
- Indian rocket PSLV to orbit 7 Singaporean satellites on July 30
- IIT Hyd student missing case keep police on toes
- Balineni Srinivasa Reddy clarifies on Vijaysai Reddy meeting him
- SC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till 5 p.m. Wednesday
- How to make UPI payments in foreign; Countries that allow UPI payment
More amenities on the anvil
Warangal: More amenities to come up in Hanumakonda, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. In addition to the ongoing developmental works in the city, the...
Warangal: More amenities to come up in Hanumakonda, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. In addition to the ongoing developmental works in the city, the government has plans to provide more amenities with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, he said. “Hanumakonda bus station will be modernised besides ensuring comforts for the travelers,” Vinay said. He directed the officials to clear the potholes in the bus station premises. He told the officials to ensure the bus station premises were litter-free.
Vinay, who conducted a review meeting with the engineering officials of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Sunday, told them to keep an eye on low-lying areas where floodwater was causing inconvenience to the denizens.
Vinay reviewed the developmental works taken up by the Chief Minister Assurances (CMA), general funds, and Pattana Pragathi schemes in Warangal West constituency. He directed the officials to focus on the road network and drainage system in the city. Later, he inspected the progress of beautification works at Waddepally tank bund. GWMC EE Rajaiah, DyEEs Santosh, Ravi Kumar, AEs Srikanth, Vijayalakshmi and Venkateshwarlu were among others present.