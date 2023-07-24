More amenities on the anvil

Warangal: More amenities to come up in Hanumakonda, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. In addition to the ongoing developmental works in the city, the government has plans to provide more amenities with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, he said. “Hanumakonda bus station will be modernised besides ensuring comforts for the travelers,” Vinay said. He directed the officials to clear the potholes in the bus station premises. He told the officials to ensure the bus station premises were litter-free.

Vinay, who conducted a review meeting with the engineering officials of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Sunday, told them to keep an eye on low-lying areas where floodwater was causing inconvenience to the denizens.

Vinay reviewed the developmental works taken up by the Chief Minister Assurances (CMA), general funds, and Pattana Pragathi schemes in Warangal West constituency. He directed the officials to focus on the road network and drainage system in the city. Later, he inspected the progress of beautification works at Waddepally tank bund. GWMC EE Rajaiah, DyEEs Santosh, Ravi Kumar, AEs Srikanth, Vijayalakshmi and Venkateshwarlu were among others present.