Nagarkurnool: Young woman dies by suicide

Nagarkurnool : In a tragic development, a 24-year-old woman died by suicide in Nagulpalli Tanda of Kodair Mandal, here recently. The incident came to light on Friday night when the body of the woman, Rathlavath Jyothi was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her parent’s house in the district.
Upon inquiring, the parents of the deceased informed the police that Jyothi was scheduled to be married to her boyfriend of five years on April 21; she was home for Ugadi this year. The young woman, a nurse by profession, worked in Hyderabad where she met an auto driver, Veerababu hailing from Suryapet district.
According to Jyothi’s parents, Veerababu and Jyothi were living together for the past nine months at the boy’s room in Hyderabad. “He asked for money, gold, and land before agreeing to marry. We agreed to it and gave him a bike in advance,” said the parents, demanding justice from the police.
However, Veerababu was not satisfied. Allegedly, he started harassing the Jyothi for the land to be registered on his name before the marriage. Fed up with the constant bickering she came to her village in the Tanda for the festival, and took her own life, later. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Nagarkurnool DSP Burri Srinivas examined the body of the young woman.