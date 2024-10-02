Naini accuses Vinay of land-grabbing

Warangal: There seems to be no end to the war of words between the Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and his predecessor D Vinay Bhaskar. On Tuesday, Naini, addressing a press conference, accused Vinay of land grabbing during his stint as the MLA.

“I have a long list of Vinay’s land-grabbing details. It’s good for Vinay to return the encroached lands to the original owners. Gone are the days of escaping scot-free,” Naini warned. Instead of trying to claim credit for the construction of the Naim Nagar bridge, Vinay should retrospect on his deeds while he was the MLA, Naini said.

Referring to the Kaloji Kalakshetram, Naini said that only 25 per cent of its work was completed during the BRS rule, and the rest is being completed by the Congress Government.

Vinay who enjoyed his political growth due to his brother and former minister D Pranay Bhaskar, betrayed the latter’s family, Naini alleged. He also clarified that he or none of the Congress leaders removed any plaques that were installed when Vinay was the MLA.

Congress is not imposing any restrictions on the BRS leaders, Naini said, referring to the house arrests of Opposition leaders by the BRS Government.

Instead of attacking the Congress Government all the time, the BRS leaders need to play a constructive role that helps the growth of the State, Naini said.

Former MLC Pulla Padmavathi, District Libraries former chairman Md. Azeez Khan, Corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu, Jakkula Ravinder Yadav, Vijayasree Rajali, Mamindla Raju, and Gunti Srinivas were among others present.