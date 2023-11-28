Naini vows to fulfill poll promises

Warangal: Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy vowed that he would take care of the implementation of ‘Six Guarantees’ promised by his party. He released an affidavit in this regard after offering prayers at the Prasannanjaneya Temple near Padmakshi hillocks in Hanumakonda on Monday.

Later speaking to media persons, he expressed concern over the government employees as some of them were denied to utilise their postal ballot. He said that the BRS leaders failed to construct an underground drainage system in the city. The city requires at least three flyovers but the ruling BRS makes no mention of it in his development plan.

“The government also failed to constitute special authority for the development of Greater Warangal. It also failed to notify the Master Plan,” Naini said. He warned the ruling party leaders of stern action if they harass the Congress cadres.

Naini assured the people of developing Warangal that the BRS failed in its decade-long regime. “Congress will fulfil the ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity - if it was voted to power. I personally vow to make it happen,” Naini said.

Former DCCB chairman Janga Raghava Reddy urged the people to support the Congress which gave Telangana. The BRS failed to develop the State and also failed to implement its election promises, he said.

AICC observer and Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi, Warangal West in-charge Sanjay Jagirdar, Corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu, Jakkula Ravinder Yadav and Pothula Sriman were among others present.