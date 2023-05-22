New boss for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation

Warangal: Rizwan Basha Shaik, IAS 2017 Batch, sworn in as the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), duly relieving P Pravinya from the FAC. Prior to this appointment, Rizwan Basha Shaik, a native of Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, held the post of Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Adilabad District. Earlier, he worked as the assistant collector of Rajanna-Sircilla district and additional collector of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. During his stint as the additional collector of Adilabad, the district had won two national awards - Mukhra (K), a model village in Echoda mandal won Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022 besides Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman from Union Jal Shakti Ministry. After assuming the office, the new Commissioner told the officials to be ready with the updated information so that he could review them department-wise.

Later, Rizwan Basha Shaik met the Warangal district collector P Pravinya at her chambers and discussed the progress of ongoing developmental works in the city. It may be mentioned here that Pravinya held the Commissioner post from August 2021 to March 2023 before she was elevated to Warangal district collector.

GWMC Additional Commissioner Anis ur Rasheed, CMHO Dr Rajesh, CHO Srinivas Rao, PRO Ayub Ali, Gouri Shankar, Shahzadi Begum, Ravula Anand and Sathish were among others who greeted the new Commissioner.