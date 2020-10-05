NIT Warangal organises JoSAA counselling

Warangal: The NIT Warangal on Sunday organised an awareness programme on Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admissions into IIT's and NIT's through online on its campus. It may be mentioned here that the awareness programme was aimed at helping the students and their parents about admission procedure, choice filling, branch selection etc on the entire admission process.

This is the third time a programme of such a kind was organized to help the prospective students seeking admission to NITs and IITs. In all, 6,500 students and parents have attended the programme from across the country. They were given information about the counselling procedures and also an overview of the NIT Warangal.

Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director of NIT Warangal, introduced the institute to the audience in which he explained about the history, academic programs, research, placements, facilities and international collaborations.

He advised the aspiring students not to give any leanness while filling the choices for admission. He stressed that Choice filling is very crucial and any mistake during this stage costs big. He advised parents to spend time and know about various programs offered by various institutes across the country and take correct decisions while making order of preference at the time of choice filling.

Prof KNS Kasi Viswanadham, Chairman (Admissions) and Prof Venugopal (Dean academic) have explained about the JOSAA counselling procedures. Candidates who have secured a seat in the JE Counselling are required to report online as there is no possibility of physical attendance reporting in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Details of the JEE Counselling awareness Program are being made available on the YouTube link and on the NIT Warangal website.

At the end, students and parents were very happy with the initiative of the NIT Warangal and also left with satisfaction of resolution of queries. Prof Venugopal, Dean academic affairs NITW and Dr Oruganti Hari Kumar, Associate Dean academic affairs attended the programme.