No more crop loss on Godavari riverbank!

Warangal: Finally, there could be an end to the plight of farmers who cultivate on the riverbanks of Godavari in the Eturnagaram-Mangapet stretch in Mulugu district. The surging floodwaters continue to erode croplands on the riverbanks whenever the Godavari is in spate, causing a huge loss to farmers.

The farmers not only lose their standing crops but also have put up an effort to remove the riverine dunes.

Even though the government in 2007 proposed to construct a 15-kilometer karakatta (embankment) with an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore, it didn’t materialize due to hiccups in land acquisition. The government was able to acquire only 38 acres against the need for nearly 180 acres.

In 2017, the Central Designs Organisation (CDO) expressed concern over the flood impact on riverbank villages. Following this, the irrigation wing prepared a proposal with an estimated cost of Rs 128.56 crore. The proposal also suggested acquiring 315 acres so that permanent measures could be taken to avoid flooding and soil erosion. Despite the vociferous demand from the locals, it remained a non-starter.

Against this backdrop, the Irrigation department has come up with the idea of Geotube, a synthetic barrier, also referred to as breakwater tubes, a specially woven geotextile, to stop floodwater erosion and alluvial sedimentation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Irrigation & CAD Department, Executive Engineer Jagadish said, “A proposal to install a 100-meter geotube wall near Ramannagudem has been sent to the CDO. It costs around Rs 70 lakh. Once the experiment is successful, we will further the installation in the entire stretch of Eturnagaram-Mangapet where the erosion is severe.”

The officials are confident that they will get the clearance of the CDO by the month-end. The geotubes are filled with sand slurry and fixed on a stand-like

structure on the riverbanks.