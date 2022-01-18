Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge: Warangal makes it to top-10 cities

Warangal: Warangal made it to the top 10 cities of 'Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge' (NNC), a three-year phased initiative aimed at shaping early childhood-friendly localities in Indian cities, by the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in collaboration with the Bernard van Leer Foundation (BvLF) and technical partner World Resources Institute (WRI) India.

Warangal, aiming to create neighbourhoods with safety and vibrant activities for young children and their caregivers, especially vulnerable groups, has already figured in the top 25 among the 60 cities across the country announced by the MoHUA in February 2021. On Monday, the MoHUA announced top 10 winning cities including Warangal for the NNC.

It may be mentioned here that an expert committee had shortlisted based on the strength of their proposals, and provided technical assistance and capacity building to demonstrate early wins, solicit citizen participation, and build consensus around their projects. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) responded to the Challenge by sending proposals to implement neighbourhood-level pilot projects to enhance the physical and psychological health of infants, toddlers, and their caregivers.

Playful Anganwadi: The GWMC developed a playful Anganwadi for young children at Balasamudram colony in Hanumakonda, located in a busy area in proximity to a slum settlement, by improving access to the facility by covering open drains and speed calming measures. A 320-square-meter toddler friendly play space was created inside the Anganwadi including shaded seating and assembly area. Murals, plantation and play opportunities on the street were also added. This emphasized the importance of the anganwadi as a community public space.

Safe Streets to Anganwadi: The project created child-friendly spaces along the road with demarcated footpath, cycling track connecting the children's park and added play pockets and shaded seating. Children's Park: The access to the park was improved by introducing speed calming measures (Chicanes) and providing dedicated parking spots. To make the park more welcoming, the entrance was refurbished with playful elements and platers.

Junction Improvement: The key junction of the street was redesigned with safer crossings, a pedestrian plaza with play opportunities and waiting spaces with seating for caregivers.Dump Yard to Pet-friendly Park: The city ideated a pet-friendly park, which will attract children and all age groups.

A dump yard was transformed into a Pets' park of around 3,000 sq.m., with pets' play area, gym facility for all ages, shaded seating, flower garden and a lotus pond. Elated over Warangal making it to the NNC top-10, Mayor Gundu Sudharani told The Hans India, "Thanks to the MoHUA which initiated a magnificent platform to ramp up early childhood-friendly interventions in cities.

I commend all the officials who made it happen."