Over 1,500 kg ganja seized in Warangal, 2 peddlers nabbed

Warangal: In a big catch, the task Force and Lingala Ghanpur police seized 1,577 kg ganja worth around Rs 2.36 crore and arrested two of the five-member gang involved in the peddling. The arrested were identified as Adula Prabhakar Reddy, a native of Pebberu under Kolhapur mandal in Mahbubnagar, and Natekar Mahesh of Karnataka, both residing in Hyderabad.

The police have launched a manhunt for the main accused Khaja, John, Mallikharjun, Krishna and Sanyasi Rao. Disclosing the details, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that Khaja had in the past smuggled ganja from Andhra-Odisha border to Maharashtra. The ganja packets were hidden clandestinely under the coco peat compost bags in a van. On a tip off, the police intercepted the vehicle at Nellutla Circle.

The gang which picked up ganja at a forest location near Sileru was on its way to Maharashtra via Donkarai, Mothugudem, Chintoor, Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Thorrur, Palakurthy. The Commissioner lauded West Zone DCP Sitharam, task Force in-charge Vaibhav Gaikwad, Ghanpur ACP Raghuchander, Task Force inspectors Srinivasji, Santhosh and Jangaon inspector Praveen Kumar for nabbing the peddlers gang.