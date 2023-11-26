Palakurthi: Don’t fall prey to Congress promises, T Harish Rao urges people

Palakurthi (Jangaon) : In thick and thin, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, also known as Dayanna, has always been with the people, Health Minister T Harish Rao said. Addressing an election rally at Palakurthi on Saturday, Harish Rao said that Dayanna had worked earnestly for the upliftment of the distressed sections.

“Even when the Covid pandemic was wreaking havoc, Dayanna, who is seeking re-election from Palakurthi constituency, stood for the people by helping them to get the best treatment. I believe that people in Palakurthi cannot mortgage their self-respect by supporting someone who descended here with cash bags to contest on Congress ticket,” Harish Rao said.

Referring to the failures of Congress government in Karnataka, he urged people not to trust the promises of Priyanka Gandhi who took part in an election rally in the constituency on Friday. Since the Congress took over the reins of Karnataka, it failed to implement its guarantee schemes.

Moreover, it stopped financial assistance to farmers, increased power shutdowns, and hiked power tariff, he said. A similar situation would arise in Telangana, if Congress was voted to power, he added.

Despite the economic crunch due to Covid-19, the BRS Government continued welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyanalaxmi etc, Harish Rao said. Admitting that there were lacunae in implementing some welfare schemes like Dalit and Girijan Bandhu full-fledged, Harish Rao said that KCR will take care of them after the elections.

He said that the government had already waived 75 per cent of crop loans and the remaining will be cleared very soon, he said. Harish Rao appealed to people not to take risks by voting for the Congress.

Chairperson of Board of Trustees of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Dr N Sudhakar Rao and Jangaon ZP chairman P Sampath Reddy were among others present.