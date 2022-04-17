  • Menu
PDS rice worth Rs 64.8k seized, 4 held

PDS rice - Representational image
PDS rice - Representational image

Highlights

The Task Force police on Sunday detained 4 people involved in purchasing and smuggling the PDS rice.

The accused Bikini Srinivas, Gandhasiri Chandramouli, Chintahakayala Nagaraju and Gandhasiri Sambaiah from Ambala village in Kamalapur mandal, were allegedly involved in purchasing and smuggling of PDS rice.

On a tip-off, the Task Force officials raided the place and seized the property and handed over the accused to Kamalapur police for interrogation.

It is reported that the PDS rice is worth Rs 64,800. A case has been registered and an investigation underway.

