Plan afoot to transform Bammera into tourism centre

Warangal: Bammera, the birthplace of saint poet Pothana, will be transformed into a spiritual and tourism centre in a year, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Pothana at Bammera village in Jangaon district on Sunday, Rao said that work on Bammera-Valmidi-Palakurthi tourism corridor with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore will be completed soon. As part of the tourism project, work on the construction of a memorial stupa of Someshwara, kalyana mandapam, modernisation of temple etc are in progress.

In Bammera, Akshrabhyasa and kalyana mandapams are coming up on the lines of Basara, he said. At Valmidi, modernisation of the temple, construction of pakashala and road are in progress, he said. Errabelli said that he will pursue Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for more funds to develop the tourism corridor.

"Efforts are on to install a bronze statue of poet Palakurthi Somanadhudu in Palakurthi and Pothana statue at Bammera. The region is blessed with two great poets," Rao said.

Later, the minister reviewed the developmental works of Venkateshwara Swamy temple located at Sannur under Raiparthi mandal in Warangal district. He said that the government had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of

Sannur Venkateshwara Swamy temple. The developmental works include Mada Veedhi, main entrance, maha mandapam, Koneru, Shivalayam, etc. Warangal District Collector B Gopi directed the officials to complete the tenders as early as possible. Additional Collectors Hari Singh, Srivatsava, Endowments Assistant Commissioner Sunitha, temple committee members K Ramakrishna Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Karunakar Reddy, Tirumala Reddy, Rajesh Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Sairam Reddy were among others present.