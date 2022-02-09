PM Modi spitting venom on TS, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's barb against the formation of Telangana, massive protests erupted across erstwhile Warangal district with the TRS cadres taking to streets. On a call given by the TRS working president KTR, party workers took to streets and burned the effigies of Modi.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who led a bike rally in Palakurthy, Thorrur, Raiparthy and Devaruppula mandal headquarters in Jangaon district on Wednesday, said that Modi had been carrying an assault on spirited struggle and sacrifices of the people of Telangana. "Although the bifurcation was done in the true spirit of people's aspirations, Modi has been spitting venom on people of Telangana. We will not spare anyone who insults the Telangana Movement," Errabelli said, demanding the Prime Minister to apologise to people.

"The BJP-led Centre which is envious of Telangana was conspiring to sabotage the development in a planned manner. Despite Centre's non-support and assistance, Telangana is number one State in the country under the rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao," Errabelli said.

In Hanumakonda, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar led the TRS workers' protest. Vinay said, "Modi has always been against the people of Telangana. His comments in the Rajya Sabha reflect his anti-Telangana stand, even eight years after the formation of the State. Modi not only insulted Telangana people but also his own party leader – LK Advani and Sushma Swaraj who supported bifurcation, Vinay said. If BJP has any grudge against the Congress, it can raise several other issues instead of Telangana formation, the Chief Whip said.