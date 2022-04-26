Rahul's meeting will bring change, says VH

Warangal: The Warangal public meeting, to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi on May 6 is aimed at senistising farmers about the anti-people policies of BJP-led Central and TRS government in the State, former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao (VH) said. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that both the governments pushed the farmers into distress with their policies.

"The government failed to waive crop loans and even there was no rescheduling of crop loans. It's time to bury both the power hungry BJP and the TRS that have been playing with the lives of farmers," VH said. The TRS government has been resorting to blackmailing politics and foisting false cases against its critics, he said, referring to a youth's suicide in Khammam district.

People, indeed, in hoping for a change in the governance, VH said, recalling the administration of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who worked for the empowerment of the poor.

The governments have forgotten the very concept of Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of uplifting the distressed sections, he added.

"Warangal has been the epicenter of many agitations right from the days of 1969. Students of Kakatiya and Osmania Universities showed their fighting spirit in every agitation.

People, especially youth, are longing for a change in the country and it will start from the Warangal public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi, VH said. He recalled the success of 2002 BC Garjana Sabha of Sonia Gandhi in Warangal.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, senior leaders Vem Narender Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana, Namindla Srinivas, Dommati Sambaiah, Md Ayub, Binney Laxman, Banka Sampath Yadav, Sammaiah Yadav, Rahul Reddy and P Sathish were among others present.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, VH and other leaders inspected Arts and Science College Grounds and the helipad site at St Gabriels School.