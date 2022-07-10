Rain wreaks havoc in Warangal

Warangal: It's water everywhere with the rain gods lashing the erstwhile Warangal district for the last few days. Life has almost come to a standstill with many streams and rivulets continuing to overflow on Sunday.

Authorities suspended the cultural programmes organised as part of Kakatiya Vaibhav Saptaham temporarily due to incessant rains in Warangal district. Rainwater stagnated in Jithender Singh Colony and other localities in Hanumakonda, causing a huge inconvenience to the residents.

With 34.70 cm rainfall, Mutharam mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district recorded the highest in the State between Saturday and Sunday. Kataram mandal also recorded heavy rainfall of 34.43 cm, and Mahadevpur mandal witnessed 24.65 cm. The heavy rainfall in Malahar Rao mandal led to inundation of the low-lying areas besides submerging Bhupalpally-Kaleshwaram highway.

As usual, several villages in Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts lost road connectivity due to overflowing of streams. Bogatha waterfalls in Wajedu mandal is in spate with the Cheekupally stream continuing to receive heavy inflows from catchment areas in Chhattisgarh. The Mulugu district administration warned the people to drop their plans of visiting Sammakka Saralamma altars ('gaddelu' in local parlance) temple in Medaram as the Jampannavagu is in spate.

Meanwhile, the police rescued two shepherds who were stranded in flood waters at Roddam near Shalapally village under Malharrao mandal with the help of country boats. Vehicular movement was hit by overflowing Jeedivagu between Eturnagaram and Mangapet mandals. Irrigation officials lifted four gates of Palem project to release the surplus waters.