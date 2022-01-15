Rathod invokes Mallanna to give wisdom to BJP

Warangal: Having lost the trust of the people, State BJP leaders have been seeking the support of netas from other parts of the country to launch a tirade against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister for tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said.

The minister was in Inavole on Friday to offer obeisance to the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy aka Mallanna.

Speaking to media persons, Rathod said that she had invoked Lord Mallanna to give wisdom to the BJP leaders who were resorting to mudslinging against the TRS Government.

"Instead of leveling baseless allegations against the Chief Minister, the BJP leaders should approach their top leaders in the Central Government and make them implement the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 to Telangana," Rathod said. The onus is also on BJP leaders to exert pressure on the Centre for its support in the implementation of several welfare and developmental programmes in the State, she said. Further, she advised the BJP leaders to stop uttering derogatory remarks against KCR.

"Discarded by the people, the BJP leaders have been importing renowned leaders from other States almost every day to criticise the TRS Government," Rathod said. Referring to the Covid-19 scare, she said that the Government had taken fool proof measures for the safety of devotees in Inavole and Medaram jataras. Earlier, she was accorded with purna kumbha welcome by the temple authority. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, ZP chairman M Sudhir Kumar and temple executive officer A Nageshwar Rao were among others present.