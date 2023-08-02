RFCL produces 1,18,455 MT urea

Ramagundam: Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited plant produced 1,18,455.21 MTs of urea. The company supplied 44,345.88 MTs to Telangana, 16,048.53 MTs to Andhra Pradesh, 25,730.01 MTs to Karnataka, 13,450.59 MTs to Maharashtra, 10,222.29 MTs to Chhattisgarh, and 8,657.91 MTs to Tamil Nadu.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer of RFCL congratulated the workers, employees and officers who played a vital role in achieving full production capacity of the company and production of 11,8455.21 MTs of urea.