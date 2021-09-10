Roads to get better: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Stating that measures would be taken to repair the battered roads under the Panchayat Raj department, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao told the officials concerned to take up the assessment of roads that have gone inaccessible due to recent incessant rains.

In a review meeting here on Thursday, the minister sought the details of damaged roads and estimates to repair them. Referring to several roads that have been cut off due to heavy rains, he told the officials that high priority should be given to repair the damaged roads, the minister said. He also reviewed various issues like progress of CC roads, MGNREG Scheme, and PMGSY roads.

It may be mentioned here that the minister had already made it clear that the government had allocated Rs 50 lakh to each mandal to give a makeover to the Panchayat Raj roads on a war footing measure. Errabelli said that the government was also keen to help the farmers who lost their standing crops due to heavy rains. Errabelli appealed to people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly clay Ganeshas. Warangal District (combined) Panchayat Raj SE Joga Reddy and DEE Sankaraiah were among others present.