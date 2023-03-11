Sarpanch accuses MLA Rajaiah of sexual harassment

Station Ghanpur MLA Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah appears to be facing yet another controversy with a woman Sarpanch accusing him of misbehaving with her. K Navya, the Sarpanch of Janakipuram Gram Panchayat under Dharmasagar mandal in Hanumakonda district, alleged that the MLA has been misbehaving with her for some time. It's been alleged that the MLA was not maintaining social distance with the Sarpanch. The MLA had also held the shoulder of the Sarpanch during the public meetings. "Even though I cautioned the MLA several times to behave properly, the MLA continued his overtures not listening to my requests. Moreover, the MLA has been calling over the phone to meet him personally," Navya said.





Navya told the media persons that she had all the evidence and phone records with her. Navya is prepared to show them to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao. Stating that there was none behind her allegations against Thatikonda Rajaiah, Navya said that she will stand by her words. No person or any group had influenced me to accuse the MLA, she asserted. She also alleged that the MLA has been creating hurdles in releasing gram panchayat funds and also not permitting to clear the pending bills.





Condemning the allegations, Thatikonda Rajaiah termed it as a false propaganda to tarnish his image in the constituency, especially in view of elections to the Assembly this year. "Leaders who are envious of my popularity working overtime to cause damage to his image. I will prove that the allegations against me are baseless," the MLA said. It may be mentioned here that Rajaiah was in a tight spot in 2018 when the alleged audio recording in which he had a lousy conversation with an unknown woman went viral on the social media.



