Sircilla: Munnuru Kapu Sangam (Mukasa) State president Dr. Konda Devaiah offered prayers at Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple on Tuesday seeking the State government to set up Munnuru Kapu Finance Corporation and give Rs 5,000 crore annually to that corporation.

He said Munnuru Kapu caste people are the largest population in Telangana state. The demand of Munnuru Kapu Finance Corporation has been pending for a long time with the state government.

It is commendable that the State government has released Rs 5 crore along with five acres of land allocated by Hyderabad (Kokapet) for Munnuru Kapu Bhavan. But the funds are not enough for the construction of the building. An Atma Bhavan for women and a study circle for students by allocating 2 acres of land in each district centre have to be set up, Dr. Devaiah said.

He called upon Munnuru Kapus to be organised to move ahead economically, politically and educationally. He said that a resolution has been passed in the executive meeting of the Telangana State Munndakapu Sangam to organize Athmeeya Sammelanams Munnuru Kapus in all the districts of Telangana. State leaders Challa Harishankar, Kalluri Raju, Chiluka Ramesh, Kuragayala Komaraiah and many others participated in this meeting.