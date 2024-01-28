Sircilla: Courts embracing high-tech to speed up delivery of justice

Sircilla : In a significant event at the District Court Complex in Sircilla, High Court Justice T Madhavi Devi and District Administrative Judge, Justice J Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated the Second Additional Junior Civil Judge cum Second Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court on Saturday.

Justice Madhavi Devi, in her address, underscored the importance of continuous study and research for success in the legal profession. She highlighted the role of technology, urging lawyers to stay updated on artificial intelligence and other technological advancements. Junior advocates, she noted, should focus on developing their professional skills through continuous learning and seek guidance from senior advocates.

The High Court Justice encouraged lawyers to leverage digital platforms, suggesting that watching live streaming of High Court proceedings could be a valuable educational tool. Madhavi Devi expressed confidence that overcoming initial challenges in entering the legal profession and building a strong foundation at the district level courts can lead to excellence, instilling greater faith in the judicial system.

Justice Srinivasa Rao echoed the sentiment, calling the legal profession sacred and highlighting the ample opportunities for those who exhibit hard work, honesty, and integrity.

The event also shed light on the evolving landscape of legal proceedings, with the mention of the virtual system already available in the High Court and the impending implementation in all courts. This shift enables litigants, witnesses, and legal figures to appear in court virtually, streamlining the judicial process.

Additionally, the adoption of an e-filing system in district courts, starting in Jagtial and soon to be extended to all districts, was announced. This move allows lawyers to file documents electronically from the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for physical appearances in court.

Notable figures attending the event included Sircilla and Jagtial district Judges N Premalatha and Neelima, SP Akhil Mahajan, Additional Collectors Khemyanaik and Pujari Gauthami, RDO Anand Kumar, Bar Council member Kasuganti Laxman Kumar, Sircilla Bar Association President Kodi Laxman, and various lawyers.

The inauguration marks a pivotal step towards embracing technological advancements in the legal field, emphasizing the continuous learning journey essential for legal professionals to thrive in the evolving landscape.