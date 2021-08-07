'Speed up smart city works': D Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar directed the administration to focus on ongoing developmental works in the city. Conducting a review meeting with the Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu who is also the Municipal Commissioner (FAC) of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Friday, the Chief Whip said that works initiated under Smart Cities Mission must be expedited. "The time has come for the administration to crack the whip against the contracting agencies for slow pace of works. a penalty will be imposed on contractors who fail to complete works within the timeframe," Vinay said.

R-1 and R-2 road works under Smart City Mission must be completed by September. The R-3 and R-4 works should be completed by August end, the Chief Whip said. He directed the officials to prepare a detailed project report for the construction of Mada Streets at the historic Bhadrakali temple. This apart, work on modernisation of the bus station in Hanamkonda should be taken up, he said. He told the officials to complete the pending works at Bhadrakali Bun Promenade.