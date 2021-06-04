Speed up vaccination: Congress

Warangal: The Congress demanded the Central government to take necessary measures to administer coronavirus vaccine to one crore people a day. In this regard, the Congress leaders led by Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy submitted a memorandum to Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that despite the impending danger of the second wave, the Narendra Modi Government failed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic efficiently.

"The vaccine drive went horribly wrong due to the Centre's lackadaisical approach. Inept planning led to chaos in the vaccination drive," Reddy alleged. Though the requirement of

vaccines is nearly 140 crore, the government just managed to place an order for about 39 crore, he said.

The Centre managed to administer the first dose of vaccine to just 21.31 crore people by the end of May 31.

Only 4.45 crore people have received stipulated two doses. At this rate, it will take three years for the government to ensure vaccines to all the people in the country, he said.

He demanded the Centre to supply vaccines free of cost to all the citizens.

Senior leaders S Rajaiah, Namindla Srinivas, T Venkanna, P Sriman, K Srinivas, Md Ayub and Preumandla Ramakrishna were among others present.