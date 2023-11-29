Sure of victory Kondas forging ahead

Warangal: Congress Warangal East candidate Konda Surekha seems to be forging ahead in the elections to the Assembly.

The former minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet has got a shot in the arm with the Greater Warangal former Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao coming to her support. It may be mentioned here that Prakash Rao crossed over to the Congress from the BRS recently. Apart from him, several former corporators and second rung leaders have already joined the Congress, boosting the chances of Konda Surekha.

In Warangal, people call the Konda couple – Surekha and Muralidhar Rao – a deadly combo. The strategy of the Kondas is simple. While the firebrand Surekha goes out on campaign trail, Konda Murali looks after poll management. The caste equation is also in favour of Surekha who belongs to the Padmashali community while her husband Konda Murali is from Munnuru Kapu. Both the communities and the Vysyas constitute a major chunk of voters in the constituency.

The support of Gunda Prakash Rao who belongs to the Vysya community is also a huge advantage for Konda Surekha, the locals say. The Kondas also commands a good support from the minorities – Muslims and Christians. Speaking to The Hans India, Gunda Prakash Rao said, “The development of Warangal East constituency is on the cards, if Konda Surekha wins the election.”