Telangana: Couple die, daughter injured in Warangal road accident

A couple killed in a road accident and their daughter sustained serious injuries after two bikes collided head-on here at Damera mandal of Warangal district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Srinivas (40) and Mamatha (35)

Tadem Srinivas and Mamatha, natives of Yapalagadda in Mulugu district were going on a two-wheeler along with their daughter when their vehicle rammed into another bike coming in the opposite direction. The couple who fell down on the road succumbed to serious injuries on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to a hospital for treatment while the bodies were sent to the morgue. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

On Sunday, a pregnant woman and another person killed in a road accident after being hit by a truck on Hyderabad-Warangal highway near Vangapally in Yadagirigutta mandal. The incident occurred when the two victims were unloading sand from a tractor parked on the roadside. The deceased were identified as Swaroopa who was pregnant and Sathamma.

The tractor driver Narasimha was also injured in the mishap. The police suspected that the truck driver might be in the drunk state which lead to the incident.