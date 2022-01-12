Telangana: Crops laid down in Warangal after heavy downpour

Following the heavy downpour and hailstorm on Tuesday, several crops were laid down in the erstwhile Warangal district. Trees were uprooted and electric poles were damaged causing power outage in parts of the district.

The hailstorm damaged Chilli and Corn crops in the areas like Narsampet, Duggondi, Nallabelli, Khanapuram, Chennarao Peta, Nekkonda, Parvatagiri, Geesukonda Sangem and Khila Warangal causing huge damage to the farmers. On learning the farmer's distress, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy visited several villages and consoled the farmers after inspecting the crops. The MLA assured to provide all help to the farmers.



The unseasonal rains wreaked mayhem in north Telangana. The downpour inundated several low lying areas in Nizamabad and Karimnagar and other towns. The roads were submerged with rainwater causing inconvenience to the motorists.



In the last 24 hours, Chinnakodur of Siddipet district recorded the highest rainfall of 85.2 mm.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), more rains are predicted in Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban and Rural districts in the next two days.

