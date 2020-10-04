Telangana: DGP visits Maoist-hit Mulugu, convenes meeting

Warangal: The police are on a high alert in the Agency with the DGP M Mahender Reddy, IG Nagi Reddy and other higher officials to hold a meeting at Venkatapuram mandal headquarters in Mulugu district in the afternoon.

Speculations are rife that the DGP is holding a high level meeting following the intelligence inputs that top cadre of CPI-Maoists had entered Telangana region.

On the other hand, the police intensified combing in the Agency, besides turning Venkatapuram a fortress with a three-pronged security strategy.