Telangana: DGP visits Maoist-hit Mulugu, convenes meeting
The police are on a high alert in the Agency with the DGP M Mahender Reddy, IG Nagi Reddy and other higher officials to hold a meeting at Venkatapuram mandal headquarters in Mulugu district in the afternoon.
Speculations are rife that the DGP is holding a high level meeting following the intelligence inputs that top cadre of CPI-Maoists had entered Telangana region.
On the other hand, the police intensified combing in the Agency, besides turning Venkatapuram a fortress with a three-pronged security strategy.
