X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Telangana: DGP visits Maoist-hit Mulugu, convenes meeting

Telangana: DGP visits Maoist-hit Mulugu, convenes meeting
x

The police are on a high alert in the Agency with the DGP M Mahender Reddy, IG Nagi Reddy and other higher officials to hold a meeting in Mulugu district.

Highlights

The police are on a high alert in the Agency with the DGP M Mahender Reddy, IG Nagi Reddy and other higher officials to hold a meeting at Venkatapuram mandal headquarters in Mulugu district in the afternoon.

Warangal: The police are on a high alert in the Agency with the DGP M Mahender Reddy, IG Nagi Reddy and other higher officials to hold a meeting at Venkatapuram mandal headquarters in Mulugu district in the afternoon.

Speculations are rife that the DGP is holding a high level meeting following the intelligence inputs that top cadre of CPI-Maoists had entered Telangana region.

On the other hand, the police intensified combing in the Agency, besides turning Venkatapuram a fortress with a three-pronged security strategy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X