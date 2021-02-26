Telangana Graduates MLC Elections: Unemployment main poll plank

Warangal: As a major chunk of electorates among the graduates are unemployed, the upcoming elections to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituencies have become a different kettle of fish altogether for those candidates in the fray irrespective of party lines especially for the ruling TRS.

Apparently, the TRS, despite its claims of providing 1.31 lakh jobs, is up against a mountain to climb to woo the graduates that it has done fairly well in tackling unemployment. While a part of the graduates, who were still waiting for a job, appeared clueless about their future with the government releasing notifications sporadically, the others had to be content with private jobs.

But the discontent they expressed was similar to that of others still searching for employment when The Hans India spoke to them. Many of the graduates, who were eking out a living by doing petty jobs, vented out their ire over the government.

"Be it in the undivided Andhra Pradesh or now in the separate Telangana, more or less the unemployment situation is similar."

After I vexed myself while sitting in front of a computer browsing innumerable portals searching for job notifications and private jobs, I realised that it was a waste of time. Hence, I started offering online services to make a living," K Sreedhar, who holds three postgraduate degrees, of Hanamkonda, said. Further, he opined that the unemployment issue could well be the major one that takes poll plank when the graduates utilise their franchise on March 14 polling.

Pala Yugandhar, MSc (Maths), B Ed, who is making a living on teaching tuitions to high school students in Warangal, says he almost lost hope of getting a job. There are a number of vacancies in education sector, but the government is least bothered about filling them. All the universities in the State are short of faculty and non-teaching staff. Even though the phenomenon severely affects the academic standards, the successive governments irrespective of party lines did nothing.