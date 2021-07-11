Telangana: Warangal district receives heavy rain from the morning, low lying areas inundated

The Warangal district on Sunday has been witnessing heavy rain since morning and the normal life is disrupted. All the low-lying areas under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation were inundated. In many colonies, people are suffering severely as rainwater entered their homes. Roads in the city, on the other hand, were damaged by heavy rains.



The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation area was flooded with rainwater. Locals expressed concern over the situation and anguished as the city looks like a pond for a single rain. They alleged the negligence of the administration and officials



On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in the parts of Telangana on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday respectively amid low-pressure areas likely to form in the west-central Bay of Bengal and the northwestern Bay of Bengal on Sunday.



