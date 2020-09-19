Textile park a hollow promise: Congress

Warangal: The proposed Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is nothing more than a hollow promise, District Congress Committee (DCC) President Naini Rajender Reddy said, accusing the TRS government of hoodwinking the people.

Reddy, who along with several Congress leaders visited the textile park pylon located in Sangem mandal on Friday, said that the TRS deceived the people by promising to set up the textile park that provides nearly one lakh jobs.

"It's been more than three years since Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao laid the foundation stone for the textile park. However, not even a single company had started its unit in the textile park. Moreover, the park has become a hub for anti-social activities," Reddy said, pointing to the empty liquor bottles strewn all over the place.

"The CM said, while laying foundation stone, the textile park would provide jobs to 27,000 people directly and another 60,000 indirectly, and it would generate around 1.20 lakh jobs in a span of five years," Reddy said. The government has no answer to the RTI filed by the Congress seeking information about the MoUs it entered with the textile companies.

It clearly indicates that the government has no plans to help the unemployed. Hence, the government should return the land to farmers from whom they acquired, he demanded.

It may be recalled here that the CM had announced the setting up of the Mega textile park on January 6, 2015. Following which, the administration had acquired 1,190 acres.

The CM performed the bhumi puja on October 22, 2017. On the same day, MoUs were signed with 22 companies, the government claimed. North Telangana districts coordinator and TPCC member Enagala Venkatram Reddy, TPCC Secretary, Meesala Prakash, B Srinivas Rao, K Srinivas and Thakkalapalli Ram Mohan Rao were among others present.