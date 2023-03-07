Thorrur gears up for KTR visit

MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is to inaugurate a two-day cancer screening camp exclusively for the women organised by the Prathima Foundation at Enugal village under Parvathagirimandal in Warangal district on March 8 to mark the International Women's Day, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development ErrabelliDayakar Rao said. Reviewing arrangements along with TS Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar at Enugal on Monday, Errabelli said that the screening camp would be of immense help to the women suspecting cancer. "The organisers will take care of tests and treatment free of cost. Screening tests alone could cost around Rs 20,000, hence, the local leaders need to spread the message of cancer screening camp in the region," Errabelli said. He said that they will also organise a cancer screening camp for men in the near future.





Vinod Kumar urged the women to make use of the medical camp and cancer screening programme. According to the Prathima Group chairman B Srinivas Rao, the medical camp and cancer screening tests will also be conducted on Thursday and Friday. Prathima Hospitals Director Dr B Pratheek Rao said that they will also distribute sarees to the women at the medical camp on Wednesday.



