Tough competition in Congress for Karimnagar Lok Sabha ticket

Karimnagar : With former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, who is known as a strong leader in the Congress, contested for the Husnabad Assembly constituency and also got the Minister’s post, the number of Congress party ticket aspirants in Karimnagar Congress is gradually increasing.

It seems that apart from those who have aspired for the ticket and applied so far, some others have also engaged in their own efforts to get the ticket. Former Husnabad MLA Algireddy Praveen Reddy, who first proposed to contest from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, later expressed his reluctance to contest but his application as a Congress candidate at Gandhi Bhavan has become a topic of discussion.

It is known that he came back to the ring according to the decision of the party heads even as he wanted MLC seat. But the Congress party in the composition of social groups it is reported that the leadership is planning to give the seat of Karimnagar to Praveen Reddy this time as priority should be given to the Reddy community. If the leadership takes a decision in the same direction, it is clear that Praveen Reddy will contest.

On the other hand, senior leader Velichala Jagapathi Rao’s son Velichala Rajender Rao has already put the proposal before the Congress party leadership to give him a ticket. To this extent, it seems that discussions have also been held with the ministers of the district, Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar.

They are also raising the argument that Rajender Rao, who belongs to the ‘Velama’ community, has to be given a chance to give priority to the community. In the past, in the Karimnagar Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, only people belonging to this social group represented, but the community leaders are expressing opinions that gradually their importance has decreased. Not only in terms of social class, Velichala family has also got support from BC social circles which will prove good if he is given an opportunity.

It is said that Purumalla Srinivas, who was defeated in the latest Assembly elections, is also thinking of contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Purumalla has already met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, president Mallikarjun Kharge and many other important leaders. It seems that CM Revanth Reddy has also made a proposal to give him a chance as an MP candidate.

It may be noted that the name of Duddilla Srinu Babu, the brother of Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, has already been proposed with high command. There is information that Srinu Babu is saying that he should consider the fact that his brother Sridhar Babu’s strength will come together with him as he has personal contacts with the cadres. Moreover, arguments are being made that as there are no people belonging to his social class, allotment of ticket to the ‘Brahmin’ social class will be better.

On the other hand, it is reported that NRIs are also trying their best to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Singireddy Sumana from Karimnagar who is settled in New York and is working as a vice-president at Neuberger Berman, is interested in contesting from Karimnagar. On the other hand, KCRs niece Ramya Rao and son-in-law of late Meneni Satyanarayana Rao, Meneni Rohith Rao, has applied for the ticket.

It seems that the name of Vootkuru Narender Reddy, the head of Alphores Educational Institutions, has good relations with the people, is also under consideration.