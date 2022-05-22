TPCC chief Revanth tears into TRS

Warangal: The Congress began its effort 'reconnect with farmers' through Rachabanda programme aptly by choosing undeveloped Akkampet, the birthplace of Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar, under Atmakur mandal on Saturday. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy launched a tirade against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of ignoring the development of Akkampet village that gave birth to Prof Jayashankar who heralded world the imminence of separate Telangana.

"The promise to develop Akkampet as a model village never got off the blocks even after eight years. The likes of Kadiyam Srihari, the then deputy chief minister, and S Madhusudhana Chary, the then Assembly speaker, who promised to make Akkampet a revenue village lost their jobs. The Jayashankar Smriti Vanam project was also put on the backburner. The moot point is that KCR wants people to forget Prof Jayashankar and remember his name only as the mentor of Telangana," Revanth alleged.

Referring to the Congress' effort to explain the 'Warangal Declaration' to the farmers through Rachabanda, Revanth said that his party felt apt to begin it from Akkampet. "It was heartrending to see the villagers leading their life in acute poverty. Not even a single Dalit in the village was provided with a double bedroom house or three acres land. Akkampet presents a true picture of the state of affairs in the State, and it further poses a question as to why 1,200 sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana when they can't get its fruits," Revanth said.

Referring to the underdeveloped Akkampet, he appealed to people to think about the sort of governance delivered by the TRS Government. This is the kind of tribute paid to Prof Jayashankar on whose ideology TRS shot to fame, Revanth said.

Ridiculing Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's claims that the government has been providing Rs 5 lakh Rythu Bima to the families of farmers who committed suicide, Revanth said.