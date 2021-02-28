TRS bulldozed people’s aspirations says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Warangal: Telangana which was realised with struggles and sacrifices of hundreds of people, especially students, was now in the clutches of a few self-interested leaders, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said, speaking to students, teaching and non-teaching staff on the premises of Kakatiya University (KU) here on Saturday. He was campaigning for Congress nominee S Ramulu Naik in the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.

"The very concept of the Telangana Movement - 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment) – is petering out under the selfish and dictatorial rule of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao," Reddy said.

KCR and his henchmen looted the State in the name of redesigning irrigation projects. False cases have been hoisted against those who questioned his corruption.

The TPCC chief said that KCR promised a job each to every household, besides vowing unemployment allowance to youth who didn't get a job but failed to do so. "Universities that played a major role in the Telangana Movement are now languishing without faculty and infrastructure.

The TRS government also put students in a fix without releasing funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships," Uttam said. The conspiracy is to promote private universities by making State-run varsities defunct, he alleged.

Ramulu Naik said that he would strive hard to represent the issues faced by unemployed graduates and students in the Council, if he was elected.