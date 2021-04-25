'TRS churning out land grabbers': Bandi Sanjay

Warangal: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has turned his farm house into a coaching centre for his MLAs and teaching them how to loot the public property. Taking part in a bike rally as part of election campaign for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Saturday, he launched a broadside against the Chief Minister

"KCR's farm house has a facility where the legislators are being tutored how to master the art of land grabbing. The MLAs from Warangal were topping the chart in looting the public property," Sanjay said. After Hyderabad, Warangal has become a haven for land grabbing, and all the unscrupulous activities of the TRS leaders would be exposed after BJP assumes power, he said.

While the poll plank of the BJP is development, the TRS kept their hope on rowdies and land grabbers, Sanjay said. Even though the BJP had just one corporator in the previous Council, the Centre developed Warangal by bringing under the Smart City Mission, HRIDAY and other schemes. Despite this, the TRS says, what the BJP has done to the city, he said, demanding the State to disclose the details of funds released for the development of Warangal.

"Even though the State was reeling under the impact of coronavirus, the rulers have blithe concern to save the lives of people. The State-run hospitals are ill-equipped and there was none to ensure the supply of oxygen," he alleged. Accusing KCR of misusing the police, Sanjay alleged that the TRS was banking on cash bags and liquor supply to win the GWMC polls. He expressed confidence that BJP would win 40 seats out of the 66 Divisions in the GWMC polls.

Referring to the mega textile park, the BJP State chief sought an answer from the TRS Government when it would deliver.

Senior leaders Martineni Dharma Rao, Gujjula Premender Reddy, Kondeti Sridhar, Enugula Ashok Reddy, Edla Ashok Reddy, Dashmanth Reddy and others took part in bike rally.