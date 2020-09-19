TRS, Congress enacting political drama: BJP

Warangal: BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar accused the TRS of conspiring with the Congress and the MIM to stunt the growth of the BJP. He was speaking at the preparatory meeting for the upcoming Graduates Constituency from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda here on Friday.

Referring to Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav taking CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to double bedroom houses (constructed by the government) in Hyderabad, Prabhakar termed it as a political drama.

He accused the TRS government of ignoring Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to promote its double bedroom housing scheme. The State has also sidelined several Central government schemes to deny its credit, he added. "The TRS government has failed in keeping its promise of employment generation," BJP Core Committee member E Peddi Reddy said.

He said that scores of youths, who had completed higher studies, were made to live in penury with the government failing to take measures to provide them employment opportunities.

State General Secretary Bangaru Sruthi, Warangal Urban district president R Padma, Rural district former president Edla Ashok Reddy and Mukugu district president Bhaskar Reddy were among others present.