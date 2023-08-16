TS blazes new trails in development: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The Telangana government has introduced and implemented many innovative welfare and development schemes as a benchmark for the country, said BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

The schemes introduced by the government in the district with the main objective of improving the living standards of the rural people are being implemented effectively in the district, he said speaking after hoisting the national flag at Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

The State government has introduced the BC Cheyutha scheme through the BC Corporation to provide financial assistance of one lakh rupees. 19,096 applications are received under this scheme in the district out of which 15,040 people were found eligible. So far 52 beneficiaries have been given financial assistance, he said.

Under Gruha Lakshmi, the financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of houses for the poor who own land in the first phase will be given to 3000 people in Karimnagar Constituency, 1650 people in Choppadandi Constituency, 2600 people in Huzurabad Constituency, 2000 people in Manakondur Constituency and 1250 people in Husnabad Constituency under Karimnagar District. A total of 10, 500 beneficiaries will be provided financial assistance through this scheme, Kamalakar said.

During the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, 8,333 applications were received through the Karimnagar and Huzurabad revenue divisions of Karimnagar district, and 6,038 Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadimubarak beneficiaries received Rs. 60.45 crores.