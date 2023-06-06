Telangana made significant progress in power sector: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: From power holidays to highest per capita consumption, Telangana made significant progress in the power sector, Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Inaugurating a 132/33 KV electricity sub-station at Palakurthi in Jangaon district on Monday as part of the Telangana Formation decennial celebrations, the minister said that the State has become number one in the country in electricity consumption.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proved Telangana antagonists wrong by taking proactive measures in the power generation to meet the ever growing demand, Errabelli said, recalling Andhra leaders’ jibe that Telangana will end up in darkness if Andhra Pradesh was divided. There were days when farmers waited endlessly for power supply and the industries came to a grinding halt due to power holidays in the united Andhra Pradesh. Telangana was staring at a deficit of 2700 MWs when the State was bifurcated; however, in nine years it has become power, he added.

Stating that Telangana is the only State in the country that consistently provides uninterrupted power supply, Errabelli said that the per capita power consumption in Telangana was 2,166 units against national average of 1,255 units. The government has so far provided over Rs 50,000 crore subsidies, benefiting 27.10 lakh electricity connections in the State, he said.

Palakurthi constituency had 5,830 transformers before the State’s formation. As many as 2,500 new transformers have come up in the separate State, he said. The minister criticised the Opposition parties for making baseless allegations against the government in regard to the power sector. Jangaon District Collector Ch Sivalingaiah was among others present.

Later, the minister interacted with the MGNREGS workers at Ghatikal under Raiparthy mandal in Warangal district. He assured them of providing steel water bottles and lunch boxes along with a bag.