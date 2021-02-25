Uttam Kumar Reddy takes a dig at TRS, BJP

Warangal: It's a continuing struggle for the people with both the Central and State governments adopting anti-people policies, TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy said. Introducing Sabhavath Ramulu Naik, the party candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency, here on Wednesday, Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who ignored his promises - jobs and unemployment allowance - has no locus standi to seek people's mandate.

'According to pay revision commission (PRC) report, there are 1.91 lakh vacancies in the State. But the TRS government was playing with the lives of unemployed youth by not taking up recruitment. So far, the official data says that the government had filled 65,000 jobs.'

"How would sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy seek the reelection of graduates when he had done nothing for them during his stint? Palla is only capable of distributing cash bags wherever the elections take place and he has no calibre to enter the elders Council," Reddy said. The government was also trying to deceive the State employees by offering a fitment of 7.5 per cent instead of minimum 43 per cent, the TPCC chief said.

On the other hand, the Narendra Modi-led Centre, which promised 2 crore jobs, failed to fulfill it. Moreover, the Centre had allowed a phenomenal rise in the petrol and diesel prices that crossed century mark, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramulu Naik said that after winning Graduates seat in 2015, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy never focused on the issues faced by the unemployed youth and students. Palla, who claims that the government had provided 1.31 lakh jobs, will have to explain the veracity of his numbers, Ramulu Naik said, daring the TRS nominee for an open debate.

MLC T Jeevan Reddy criticised the ruling TRS for promoting leaders like Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who never participated in the Telangana Movement. "Palla was an owner of private institutions before he became MLC, but now he is a honcho of a private university," Jeevan Reddy said.

DCC president N rajender Reddy, former Minister Konda Surekha, former Mayor Errabelli Swarna, former MLC Konda Murali, former MP S Rajaiah, senior leaders Namindla Srinivas and Meesala Prakash were among others present.