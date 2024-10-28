Vaagdevi celebrates Silver Jubilee

Warangal: The management of Vaagdevi College of Physiotherapy celebrated its Silver Jubilee at its campus in Hanumakonda on Sunday. Physiotherapy is of immense help in modern-day life, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Registrar Dr S Sandhya said. She emphasised the importance of furthering research to serve the needy.

College Secretary and Correspondent Dr Devender Reddy kicked off the festivity and greeted the students and faculty. Director Dr Vahini Devi sought the students to maintain high standards in physiotherapy. Dr Aleksandra Ilic of Singapore explained the Schroth method in treating the spine. Dr Mayooran, Dr Ujwal Bhattacharya, Amrith Biswas, Dr Bhaskar Reddy of the University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka, and Dr Sirichan (Nooy) Vince and Dr Frederik Derdi of Thailand shared their expertise.

Principal Dr Sampath Reddy gave away Professional Excellence and Physio Excellence Awards to those who excelled in physiotherapy. He also felicitated Alumni members of the college. Programme convener Dr Chiranjeevi, Dr Raja Mahendra and Dr Sai Kiran were among others present.