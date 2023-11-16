VEMULAWADA: Don’t hand over TS to Delhi Doralu says KT Rama Rao

VEMULAWADA : After 14 years of severe struggle separate Telangana state was achieved. How can we hand over Telangana again in the hands of Delhi Doralu, asked IT Minister KT Rama Rao while participating in the road shows held in Vemulawada constituency here in Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress party ruled for more than 65 years but never bothered to take up developmental works in the Telangana region. On the other hand, the BRS government took up several developmental works within just nine years.

The BRS government has supplied water to every household and 24 hours of power supply to the farmers. What Congress party did in its 65 years of ruling, he asked. People should decide whether they want the government which supplies 24 hours of current or three hours of current as said by the TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

When the Congress government has given Rs200 as pension, the BRS government increased that amount to Rs2,000 and after coming to power it will give Rs4,000.

The Congress party candidate who was defeated four times in the past asking the people to give one chance to him.What will he do if he is given one chance, what benefit the people will get if he will win in the elections, he asked. “If people will elect the BRS party candidate Chalmeda Laxminarasimha Rao, then by adopting the Vemulawada assembly segment will develop it like that of Sircilla assembly segment,” he promised.

To defeat one Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, several leaders of the BJP and Congress parties from Delhi are coming to Telangana for election campaign. But they forgot the CM KCR has blessings of the Telangana people and nobody can do anything and nothing will happen to him.

It is the Delhi leaders who will give MLA tickets to the BJP and Congress party leaders of the Telangana state and whenever they get any problem they must run to Delhi. The people should decide whether they want Delhi leaders or CM KCR, he added.