Vinay reviews devpt works in Kazipet

Warangal: Kazipet, the gateway of historic Warangal city, has seen all-round development in the last nine years, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Vinay who reviewed the ongoing developmental works in Kazipet area on Tuesday, said that the successive governments in the undivided Andhra Pradesh made no effort to create amenities in the region. He said that the government had taken up the construction of a second road over bridge (ROB) near Fathima Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore. The new ROB is to ease the traffic congestion on the existing ROB that was constructed some four decades ago, he added.

Vinay listed out the ongoing developmental works between Kazipet and SBH Colony worth Rs 6 crore; culvert works with an outlay of Rs 2.50 crore etc. He urged the locals to cooperate with the administration so as to complete the developmental works as early as possible. Vinay said that he has been focusing on the welfare of the petty vendors.

Vinay said that they have plans to organise Atmeeya Sammelanams in Warangal West constituency. Atmeeya Sammelanam of the BRS cadres belonging to 47, 62 and 63 Divisions of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will be organised on April 8. The BRS leadership will protect the interests of its cadres, he assured.

Further, he urged the cadres to reach out to the people explaining to them the welfare and developmental works being carried out by the BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy was among others present.