Warangal: A core agro course to explore

Warangal: Agriculture plays an important role in the economy of the country. In the newly formed Telangana State, keeping in view of the increasing irrigation facilities, agriculture is gaining importance. The economy of Telangana is largely dependent on agriculture, thus increasing the demand for agriculture professionals.

As of now, there are six colleges in the State that offer B Sc Agriculture under the umbrella of Prof Jayashanker Telangana State Agriculture University.

The total seats available in these colleges are around 650 and are not sufficient as more and more students are opting to pursue a degree in Agriculture. As a result, a good number of students are moving to the neighboring States such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, A.P. etc to pursue their graduation in Agriculture.

Against this backdrop, the SR University (SRU) has started the School of Agriculture in a sprawling 150 acres and is offering B Sc (Hons) from this academic year. The campus is equipped with various farm mechanization components like post-harvest equipment, plant protection equipment, mini tractors, inter-cultivation equipment, power tillers, trans-planters and various tractor drawn implements.

The SRU Chancellor A Varada Reddy says, "Agriculture is the country's backbone of the economy as about 70 per cent people rely directly or indirectly on it. The SRU has started the undergraduate course with a vision to impart quality agricultural education."

"The Agriculture sector in our nation is facing a serious shortage of trained, quality human resources. The four-year B Sc (Hons) Agriculture degree from SR University is a program that has been carefully designed to change this statistic," SRU Vice-Chancellor Dr GRC Reddy.

Dr D Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Dean, School of Agriculture, said that the programme will have technical knowledge in crop raising, effective use of fertilizers, integrated pest management, seed conditioning and smart technology. The course balances theoretical aspects with practical issues such as agro-economics, smart food processing technologies, and crop management.