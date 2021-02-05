Warangal: Action sought against Challa

Warangal: Demanding legal action against Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy for his alleged 'derogatory' remarks against SCs, STs and BCs, various social fora led by South India JAC chairman and Head of the Department of Law, Osmania University, Professor Gali Vinod Kumar lodged a complaint with the Subedari police here on Friday.

The leaders accused the TRS MLA of intentionally passing derogatory comments against the marginalised sections. It may be recalled here that speaking at the OCs (Open Category) State Maha Garjana meeting in Warangal on January 31, Challa reportedly said that people from backward castes, who hold highest positions in the government, were inefficient and incapable of discharging their duties.

"It's nothing but insulting the India Constitution on which the people's representatives swear on before assuming power," the professor said.

Stating that such comments attract cases according to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Section 504 of Indian Penal Code, the leaders demanded the police to arrest and register a case against Challa, who has no more moral right to continue as a legislator.

Kakatiya University Law College principal Dr Sudarshan, Bahujana Vidyarthi Samithi state president Pulikanti Venugopal, TVS state president K Tirupathi, BBSC Warangal district president Surender, DMSA Warangal president Batla Teja, Bahujana Vidyavantula Vedika leader Dommati Praveen Kumar, DSC Warangal district leaders Prashanthi, Chinna, Laddu, Kamal, Pradeep and Sandeep were among others present.