Warangal: Bala Vikasa donates ventilators

Warangal: At a time when the State-run hospitals are grappling with the misery inflicted by the coronavirus, the Bala Vikasa, an NGO, with the support of Gland Pharma, donated over 100 ventilators to nine government hospitals in Telangana. The Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu handed over 10 ventilators to the MGM hospital management here on Friday.

Similarly, eight ventilators were given to Jangaon District Collector Nikhila as an aid to the Jangaon district hospital. Three ventilators were given to the superintendent of Mulugu district to provide better medical facilities. It comes in as a huge windfall for the State-run hospitals that are facing oxygen crisis and the acute need of advanced medical facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Director of Bala Vikasa, Shoury Reddy Singareddy, said, "There is an acute need for oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators across the country, with many already losing their lives gasping for it. Bala Vikasa has provided these ventilators with the sole objective of saving lives. In order to further strengthen the government's efforts to manage this unprecedented health crisis, we are working on multiple relief and assistance initiatives with the support of various CSR partners. There is a lot more to be done and we believe it will take more collaboration and support to survive this deadly pandemic."

He further expressed his gratitude to Gland Pharma, Hyderabad for supporting Bala Vikasa in providing ventilators to the most marginalised and backward communities who are solely dependent on government hospitals.