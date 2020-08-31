Warangal: Bandaru Dattatreya to open Chaitanya University on Sep 2

Warangal: Making waves even in the times of Covid-19 pandemic is Chaitanya, the Deemed to be University, one of the four educational institutions of such kind in the country adhering to the stringent regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, Chaitanya Chancellor Dr CH V Purushotham Reddy said that Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya would inaugurate the varsity (virtual) at 11 am on September 2. In fact, the inaugural event would have taken place in April but the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic deferred it, he said.

Referring to the strides made by the varsity in the meantime, Reddy said that they were the first in the country to conduct the UG and PG final year examinations (descriptive) and Ph.D. eligibility test (MCQs) through 'At-Home-exam' in accordance with the UGC guidelines.

On the academic front, the Chaitanya has an enviable success, Reddy said, referring to their partnership with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer academic interface programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof G Damodar said that their varsity's international tie-ups are an added advantaged to their students choosing to study abroad. "The syllabi of all courses are well designed in accordance with the Learning Outcome-Based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) and UGC to meet the needs of industry," Prof Damodar said.

Viswa Bharati Education Society Secretary Ch Suvarna Devi, Co-chairpersons E Vikram Reddy, Dr Ch Sathvika, OSD Dr K Veera Venkataiah, Registrar Prof. M Ravinder, Dean faculty of Science Prof b S Anuradha were among others present.