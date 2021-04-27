Warangal: BJP claims credit for development

Warangal: It's been seven years since the formation of Telangana; however, development that people anticipated remained a mirage, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said. Reddy who made a whirlwind poll campaign in the city on Monday released the party's GWMC election manifesto. "Warangal didn't get its due in united Andhra Pradesh and it continued in the regime of TRS government as well," the Union Minister said. The fate of denizens during the floods last year reflects the kind of governance delivered by the TRS, he said. The government didn't even provide relief to the flood-affected people in the city, he added.

The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is still in the dark, unable to make any progress, he said, criticising the TRS leaders for ignoring the project that would have provided livelihood opportunities to thousands of people.

Reddy maintained that the State is yet to hand over the land, acquired for the purpose of establishing periodic overhauling (POH) unit, to the Railways. "It's going to be a colossal waste if the people vote for Congress. On the other hand, the TRS leadership wants to win the GWMC polls by luring the electorate with cash bags and liquor," Kishan Reddy said. Further, he maintained that the main contest would be between the BJP and the TRS.

Referring to the Congress working president A Revanth Reddy's criticism, the Union Minister said that it wasn't worth talking about it.

During his road shows in the city, Kishan Reddy said that whatever development took place in Warangal was due to Centre's schemes and the State has nothing to do with it. With the State government not showing any interest, the revival of Mamnoor Airport has taken backseat, he said.

The BJP alone could gallop the development in Warangal if it was voted to power, he said. Senior BJP leaders AP Jithender Reddy, G Premender Reddy, Rao Padma and M Dharma Rao were among others present.