Warangal: BJP leaders released

Warangal: A court in Warangal has on Wednesday granted bail to BJP Warangal Urban District president Rao Padma and 44 others. It may be mentioned here that 45 BJP leaders, including six women, were arrested and sent to judicial remand on Monday in connection with the attack on the residence of Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy. The BJP leaders pelted stones at Challa's residence in retaliation against his controversial remarks on fundraising for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Sunday.



Learning that the court had granted bail to them, the Warangal Central Prison was abuzz with BJP leaders and activists, right from the afternoon. The release of the leaders was delayed due to some technical reasons, it's learnt.

MLC Ramchander Rao, former MPs Garikapati Mohan Rao and Chada Suresh Reddy were among others who gave rousing welcome to the leaders.

Later, the released leaders paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for separate State at the Telangana Martyrs Stupa at Adalat Centre. Rao Padma said, "The police let off TRS leaders who attacked party office and foisted false cases against BJP workers." The administration made heavy bandobast at the prison to avoid any untoward incident.