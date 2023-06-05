Warangal: BJP reels out Modi’s success

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various steps for the welfare of the common man and rapid development, Union Minister of State for the Development of North Eastern Region B L Verma said. Addressing the cadres as part of Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan and Pravas Yojna programmes in Hanumakonda on Sunday, the minister said that under the able guidance of Modi, every possible effort is being made for welfare of the people in the country.

Terming the nine-year governance of Modi as unique; Verma said that the country has been creating records in various fields. Certainly, the 21st century belongs to India as it has been witnessing measurable progress in creating a more inclusive economy, Verma said.

According to the intellectuals, the country has blossomed from home-grown ideas, the Union Minister said, attributing credit to the Modi Government. The country is surging towards a massive development, he said, referring to the road map paved by the Amrit Kaal Budget, he added. The budget allocation to agriculture increased to 5.6 times, he said. Verma said that nearly 12 countries have recognised the administrative skills of Modi and bestowed him with several awards.

BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender redddy, former minister G Vijayarama Rao, Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, former MLAs M Dharma Rao, Kondeti Sridhar and Vannala Sridhar, party district in-charge V Muralidhar Goud and State spokesperson Chandupatla Kirthi Reddy were among others present.