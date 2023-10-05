Warangal: BRS leaders slam PM Modi for ‘baseless allegations’

Warangal : BJP is resorting to petty politics, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he found fault with the BJP leaders, accusing them of denigrating the self-respect of the people of Telangana. He accused the saffron party of worshipping Nathuram Godse who assassinated Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

“The BRS has no need to join the NDA. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has any soft corner towards Telangana, he should fulfill the assurances given to the State under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014,” Vinay said.

He predicted that both the sitting BJP MLAs will lose in the upcoming elections. In fact, BJP candidates will struggle to retain their deposits, he added.

Stating that efforts are on to turn Warangal as a tourism hub, Vinay said that IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will launch several development works worth around Rs 900 crore, including laying foundation stone for the model bus station in Hanumakonda, during his visit to Warangal on Friday (October 6).

MLC Baswaraju Saraiah criticised the Prime Minister for making baseless allegations against the BRS leaders. Referring to the all round development in the State, he said that the entire nation is looking towards Telangana. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, Debt Relief Commission chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, Marri Yadava Reddy and T Janardhan Goud were among others present.

In another programme, Vinay along with Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani distributed Bathukamma sarees to the poor women. He hailed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who introduced saree gifts to the poor women ahead of Bathukamma festival.